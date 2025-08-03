KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described International Women’s Day celebration today as a tribute to the courage, sacrifices and extraordinary role of women in shaping a more just and prosperous society.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar also described his late mother, Che Yan Hamid Hussein, and his beloved wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as his sources of strength in the pursuit of justice and his ongoing struggle for the people.

In the same post, the Prime Minister shared a photo of himself with Wan Azizah and the late Che Yan.

“May we continue to champion women’s rights and dignity, ensuring they are given equal space and opportunities in all aspects of life,“ he said, while also extending his wishes for International Women’s Day.