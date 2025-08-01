Investigation panel probes commotion on Port Klang passenger boat

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Department (JLM) has established an investigation committee to determine the cause of a recent commotion aboard a passenger boat in Port Klang.

The panel will also assess potential safety standard breaches linked to the incident, which gained widespread attention on social media.

The disturbance reportedly occurred around 3.30 pm on July 18 at Southport Jetty, involving a boat en route to Pulau Ketam Jetty.

“The boat owner was summoned for questioning a day after the incident,“ JLM stated. “The passenger boat’s operating licence was suspended pending a thorough investigation by the Central Region JLM.”

Authorities urged the public to avoid sharing unverified details and emphasised safety measures for sea travel, including life jacket usage, adherence to official instructions, and monitoring weather alerts. - Bernama