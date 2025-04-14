KEPALA BATAS: The investigation paper on a bullying case involving a group of students from Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) in Nibong Tebal has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the investigation paper was completed after police recorded statements from the students involved and MRSM staff and obtained medical reports.

“Based on police investigations, the incident, which occurred in the middle of last year, happened only once. It is believed the students may have been fooling around, but further investigations were carried out,” he told reporters at the Penang Police Contingent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration last night.

The event was graced by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Noor, with Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his wife Tan Lean Kee also present.

Earlier, police confirmed that a one-minute and 31-second video showing a student being bullied in a dormitory at MRSM in South Seberang Perai was widely circulated on social media. The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said Penang recorded a 44.8 per cent drop in the crime index from January to March this year, with 623 cases compared to 1,128 cases in the same period last year.

He said the decline included a 30.1 per cent drop in violent crime, from 243 cases to 148 cases.

“During the same period, the Penang police also successfully resolved 5,400 cases related to drug abuse. Overall, the safety and public order situation in the state remains under control,” he said.