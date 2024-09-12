Investigations into HRD Corp still ongoing - MACC

PETALING JAYA: The investigation conducted by the Malaysian Anti-COrruption Commission (MACC) on Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) regarding the company’s administration is still ongoing.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he was aware of the reports that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have been informed of the closure of the case by a MACC officer however it may only involve a single investigation file.

“I do not know where this officer discussed the issue, but generally, we have opened several files regarding HRDF.

“All investigations are still ongoing, and I have instructed my officers to inform the PAC,“ he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Earlier, a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that the MACC probe found no wrongdoing in the governance matters of HRD Corp.

Through a report presented in the Dewan Rakyat today, the issue at hand was stated by MACC investigating officer Mohd Fuad Sedet during the PAC meeting proceedings on October 23.

In July, it was reported that MACC investigated HRD Corp after the 2024 Auditor General’s Report revealed that several decisions made by the corporation were allegedly not in compliance with procedures and not safeguarding the interests of the company’s establishment functions.

The anti-graft buster’s disclosure clearing HRD Corp of any wrongdoing came less than a month after its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Shahul Hameed Shaik Dawood reportedly took leave voluntarily in July and has since returned to work.