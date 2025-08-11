IPDAS graduates urged to uphold Sabah’s reputation as religious ambassadors

KOTA KINABALU: Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Musa Aman emphasised that graduates of the Sabah Islamic and Dakwah Institute (IPDAS) serve as religious ambassadors and bearers of Islamic propagation.

He urged them to uphold Sabah’s reputation wherever they go, as their acquired knowledge and ethics should illuminate their communities.

Tun Musa highlighted IPDAS’s success in producing skilled preachers who engage society with wisdom and compassion.

He spoke at the 19th IPDAS convocation ceremony held at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Tun Musa noted IPDAS’s 46-year legacy in nurturing Islamic values and producing high-quality preachers across Sabah’s diverse ethnic and cultural landscape.

He reminded graduates that their achievements stem from collective efforts, including parental sacrifices and academic support.

He expressed pride in IPDAS’s rapid physical and academic growth, enhancing campus welfare.

Tun Musa commended parents for their dedication in ensuring their children’s success, acknowledging the priceless blessings behind their struggles.

He also praised JAKIM for its commitment to IPDAS’s development and the elevation of Islamic teachings in Sabah. - Bernama