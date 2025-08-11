Education Ministry orders spot checks on schools to curb bullying

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Education Ministry has directed state education directors and district officers to perform unannounced school inspections to address bullying.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad stated that officials must also visit boarding schools at night to observe student living conditions.

“We might visit schools unexpectedly to assess the environment and dormitories,“ he told reporters after the MADANI Teachers Appreciation Event.

School principals have been instructed to lead anti-bullying chants before and after sessions to reinforce student awareness.

The ministry plans to enhance school security, including more CCTV cameras and dormitory wardens.

Dr Mohd Azam urged teachers, PTAs, and communities to collaborate in ensuring student safety, particularly at night. - Bernama