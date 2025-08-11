Sibu traders urged to join Kedai MyKasih for wider market reach

SIBU: Small and medium-sized supermarkets and grocery stores in Sibu are encouraged to register as partners under the Kedai MyKasih programme.

The initiative aims to expand market reach and increase income for local traders.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling Chai Yew highlighted that participation allows traders to serve low-income households eligible for Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA).

“Traders who sell at least 70 per cent of the 14 listed essential goods categories can apply,“ he said in a statement.

The categories include white rice, beverages, bread, eggs, seasonings, and toiletries.

Other eligible items are medicines, instant noodles, biscuits, flour, stationery, and canned food.

Cooking oil and household cleaning products are also part of the approved list.

Ling’s parliamentary service centre recently launched a mobile counter in town to assist with registrations.

Though registration numbers remain below target, Ling called it a vital step in raising awareness.

Interested traders can visit the Sibu DAP headquarters for application support.

Approved partners will receive a government-provided POS system and barcode scanner.

The programme simplifies access to essentials for SARA beneficiaries using MyKad.

Ling emphasised the dual benefit for traders and the community through this initiative.

The Ministry of Finance oversees the final approval process for registered applicants.

This effort aligns with broader strategies to support local businesses and vulnerable groups. - Bernama