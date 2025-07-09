IPPT USM joins ACTIVE 2.0 to enhance cervical cancer care

GEORGE TOWN: The Institute of Advanced Medicine and Dentistry (IPPT) at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has been chosen to participate in the ACTIVE 2.0 Project, a regional initiative aimed at improving cervical cancer patient care.

The project involves six Southeast Asian countries and focuses on enhancing treatment methods and recovery support.

As the only institution under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) involved in the programme, IPPT USM will contribute through research, training, and innovation.

The institute will provide services from two oncologists and a medical physicist, alongside advanced infrastructure for brachytherapy training.

Dr. Jasmin Jalil leads the initiative at IPPT, positioning it as one of 17 training centres in Southeast Asia specialising in advanced brachytherapy for cervical cancer.

The three-year project will strengthen healthcare systems through clinical training, infrastructure upgrades, and digital innovations, ensuring better access to specialised care.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cervical cancer remains a critical health challenge in the region, with over 69,000 new cases and 38,000 deaths reported in 2022.

Paul Lee, ACTIVE 2.0 Project director, highlighted the gap in access to modern treatments and trained specialists.

“ACTIVE 2.0 bridges this gap through advanced training, infrastructure improvements, and innovations in patient care,“ Lee said. The project aims to establish four Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Malaysia, equipped with the latest radiotherapy training tools and enhanced facilities for long-term patient recovery. - Bernama