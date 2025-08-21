Pig jumps from moving truck in viral dashcam video escape

ANIMALS, like people, just want to be free.

And apparently, that includes pigs with acrobatic dreams and zero regard for road safety.

In a bizarre yet oddly escape attempt, a pig was caught on dashcam pulling off a daring jailbreak from a moving lorry in broad daylight, capturing widespread attention across social media platforms.

The footage reveals the determined animal scaling the sides of a moving truck before making a bold leap onto the roadway below.

The pig’s acrobatic maneuver, though ultimately unsuccessful, demonstrated an unexpected display of resourcefulness and determination.

Recorded by a nearby motorist’s dashcam, the video shows the pig climbing up the truck’s metal barriers before launching itself into what could only be described as a brief moment of flight.

The animal subsequently landed on the asphalt and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Although it could not be determine when or where the incident took place, but the video, posted to Facebook page Info Semasa Malaysia, has already gone viral with over 672,000 views and more than 3,000 likes.

The incident’s outcome for the pig remains unclear from the available footage.

However, the video has resonated strongly with online audiences, generating significant engagement across various social media platforms.

This type of escape behavior, while unusual, highlights animals’ natural instincts for freedom and self-preservation. Similar incidents have been documented worldwide, with livestock occasionally attempting to flee from transport vehicles during transit.