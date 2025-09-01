KUALA LUMPUR: The International Regulatory Conference (IRC) 2025, hosted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), concluded on a high note, emphasising the interplay between innovation and regulation in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the conference addressed key topics such as telecommunications regulation, cybersecurity resilience and the transformative effects of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing across sectors such as food security, healthcare, logistics and energy sustainability.

“IRC 2025 has demonstrated that collaboration can drive the creation of a secure, inclusive, and sustainable future. Malaysia is committed to leading by example and fostering partnerships built on trust, ethics, and sustainability,” she said in her closing remarks at the event here today.

The two-day conference, which began yesterday, brought together industry leaders, policymakers and experts from ASEAN and beyond, including participants from countries such as Australia, the United States, and Saudi Arabia.

Teo also highlighted MCMC’s steadfast commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with its proactive efforts shaping Malaysia’s connected future.

“In 2023, the MCMC successfully removed 6,297 instances of fraudulent online content from social media platforms. This number rose significantly to 63,652 cases in 2024, reflecting a sharp increase.

“Among these were AI-generated deepfakes and impersonations of prominent figures, such as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former Bank Negara Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz. These materials were weaponised to perpetrate scams, including fraudulent investment schemes that preyed on public trust,” she said.

Teo also urged platform providers, particularly Meta, to enhance their screening processes for advertisements.

“It is disheartening when Meta is seen as prioritising profit over user safety by allowing misleading or harmful advertisements to bypass its review processes and target vulnerable audiences,” she added.