Iskandar Investment supports Budget 2026 with regional growth plans

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Iskandar Investment Bhd affirms its full commitment to supporting Budget 2026 through strategies that foster regional economic growth, strengthen the talent ecosystem, and expand green and digital innovation initiatives.

The government’s emphasis on developing southern Johor through the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is a timely and strategic move positioning the region as a key driver of Malaysia’s economic growth.

Implementation of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre-Johor and the Johor Super Lane is expected to expedite investment approvals, improve governance efficiency, and streamline investor facilitation.

The JS-SEZ recorded approved investments of 37.1 billion ringgit in the first half of 2025, representing 66% of Johor’s total investments.

This reflects strong investor confidence in the region’s economic potential, with Johor emerging as the state with the highest approved foreign direct investment in Malaysia for the same period.

Johor’s foreign direct investment totalled 25.5 billion ringgit, accounting for more than one-third of the nation’s total FDI in the first half of 2025.

This achievement reinforces Johor’s position as a strategic investment hub driven by investor-friendly policies and close collaboration between federal and state governments.

IIB will continue playing an active role in supporting the implementation of high-impact projects under JS-SEZ to ensure economic benefits are distributed inclusively to people and surrounding communities.

The master developer of Iskandar Puteri welcomed Khazanah Nasional’s 200 million ringgit allocation to implement the K-Youth Programme.

This programme will provide work-based training for 11,000 non-degree youth in strategic sectors including semiconductors, digital technology, engineering, and maintenance, repair and overhaul.

As a strategic implementation partner, IIB will work closely with Khazanah Nasional to ensure the effective rollout of the K-Youth Programme in Johor through an integrated approach involving industry players, training providers, and educational institutions.

This initiative complements the efforts of the Johor Talent Development Council, co-led by IIB, in enhancing graduate employability and developing high-value career pathways through stronger academia-industry collaboration.

IIB sees potential to collaborate with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority on Artificial Intelligence and Research and Development and Commercialisation Innovation initiatives under the National Innovation Agenda.

This collaboration will further strengthen Johor’s position as a leading digital development hub and centre for technological innovation in southern Malaysia.

IIB president and chief executive officer Datuk Idzham Mohd Hashim said Budget 2026 reflected the government’s determination to enhance the nation’s economic competitiveness through a balanced approach between physical development and human capital growth.

He believes the synergy of strategic investments, talent development, and green technology empowerment will accelerate Johor’s progress as a resilient, sustainable, and competitive regional economic hub. – Bernama