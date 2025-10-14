Unemployed man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two policemen

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man has pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempting to murder policemen in August.

Quah Mun Foo, 49, was accused of ramming a car into Cpl Imanuil Soineh, 34, and Sub Insp Mohd Nor Erzuwan, 38, knowing the act could cause their deaths.

The incidents occurred at the entrance of an apartment in Jalan Tasik Permaisuri and at a traffic light junction in Bandar Tasik Permaisuri, Cheras, between 11.30 pm and 11.40 pm on Aug 30.

The charges were framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine.

If the act causes injury, the sentence may extend to 20 years in jail upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adiba Iman Md Hassan offered bail of RM15,000 with one surety for each charge.

The unrepresented accused appealed for a lower bail amount.

Judge Noridah Adam granted the accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety for both charges.

The court fixed December 15 for mention of the case. – Bernama