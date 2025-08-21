Islamic community centres key to promoting national unity says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Islamic community centres should function as inclusive spaces that unite people from diverse backgrounds rather than merely serving as places of worship.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised their potential to nurture interfaith relations and strengthen community bonds.

He highlighted their role in creating opportunities for personal growth through various programmes and activities.

“Imagine Islamic community centre as a space that nurtures interfaith relations, promotes mutual understanding, and provides opportunities for learning, skill-building, and support.”

“A place where hearts are connected, where people of diverse backgrounds feel welcomed, and where lasting bonds of friendship are built.”

Mohd Na’im delivered these remarks during the launch of the Tun Razak Exchange Islamic Community Centre (TICC) in Kuala Lumpur.

He noted that mosques historically served as central hubs for governance, learning, and social development throughout Islamic history.

The minister stressed that modern Islamic community centres should embody this same multifaceted spirit.

Community centres offering educational programmes, skills training, and welfare activities can significantly enrich society according to his statement.

These initiatives embody the values of compassion and service to humanity that are central to Islamic teachings.

Mohd Na’im also urged relevant authorities to expedite approval for TICC’s recognition as a permanent Friday prayer venue.

The centre currently serves as a temporary site for Friday prayers despite its capacity for over 1,000 worshippers.

Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil and TRX City Sdn Bhd’s chief executive officer Datuk Azmar Talib attended the launch event. – Bernama