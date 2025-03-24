Ismail Sabri returns to MACC HQ over graft, money laundering probe

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob turned up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today to continue giving his statement as part of investigations into allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.

The vehicle carrying Ismail Sabri arrived at 9.54 am, marking the sixth day he was summoned to the MACC headquarters for his statement to be recorded.

The Bera MP is being investigated over alleged corruption and money laundering involving expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.