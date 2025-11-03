PETALING JAYA: The doctor treating former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is unable to confirm if he will be fit to meet Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators once his latest medical leave expires.

Ismail Sabri was scheduled to provide a second statement on March 5, but the session was postponed due to his health condition.

Another appointment, set for March 7, was also deferred after he submitted a new Medical Certificate (MC) covering him until March 12.

Following this, MACC officials met with Ismail Sabri’s doctor to assess his condition.

However, a source told the New Straits Times that the doctor could not confirm whether the Bera MP would be fit after March 12.

On March 1, Ismail Sabri spent five hours at the MACC headquarters being questioned over hundreds of millions of ringgit spent on promotional and publicity expenditures during his administration from 2021 to 2022.

The ongoing investigation has seen MACC questioning 32 individuals in a money laundering probe linked to Ismail Sabri.

Another 23 individuals are expected to be called for statements, with investigators having seized over RM170 million in various currencies and gold from multiple safehouses.