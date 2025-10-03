PETALING JAYA: Thirty-two individuals have been questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its ongoing investigation into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The graft busting agency’s probe so far has currently led to the discovery of RM170 million in various currencies and gold stored in multiple safehouses, according to the New Straits Times.

“Another 23 people will be called up to give their statements,“ a MACC source was quoted as saying.

Four others previously questioned were summoned by MACC once more.

“MACC has also requested bank documents from several financial institutions and is awaiting their delivery,” the source was also quoted as saying.

The anti-graft commission was reportedly supposed to record Ismail Sabri’s statement last Wednesday (March 5) but he was ill that day, therefore, his appointment was postponed to last Friday (March 7) however, he submitted another Medical Certificate (MC).

Currently, the ninth Prime Minister was issued an MC until this Wednesday (March 12) by the doctor treating him.

The MACC also interviewed Ismail Sabri’s doctor to justify whether his health condition was serious enough to warrant delays in the investigation and determine the actual illness or health condition the former Prime Minister was facing.

On March 1, the Bera Member of Parliament (MP) was questioned for five hours at the MACC headquarters regarding his promotional and publicity expenses reportedly amounting to millions of ringgit during his administration from 2021 to 2022.

Later on, he was hospitalised for high blood pressure after he reportedly collapsed in his home.

Ismail Sabri was previously confirmed as a suspect in MACC’s probe by the agency’s chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and will be asked to provide details on the assets he declared in February.