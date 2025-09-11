Israel attack has no direct impact on Malaysia trade and oil industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Israel’s attack on Qatar has no direct impact on Malaysia, particularly on the oil industry and trade, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He stated that the ongoing conflict in Gaza has not disrupted trade flows or industrial activities, though developments will continue to be monitored closely.

“If this doesn’t escalate, then it should be okay,“ he told reporters after launching the MyAERO Summit 2026 and National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia’s 10th anniversary celebration.

He confirmed that recent incidents in the Middle East, including Israeli airstrikes, have no bearing on Malaysia’s aerospace industry.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the European Union’s recognition of the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil certification will facilitate progress in the Malaysia-EU free trade agreement negotiations.

He announced that the second round of FTA talks with the EU is scheduled to take place in November.

“We believe that this FTA will help ease some of the difficulties and challenges in trade and investments between the EU and Malaysia,“ he added.

The first round of FTA talks occurred in Brussels, Belgium from June 30 to July 4, 2025, with 21 chapters currently under negotiations. – Bernama