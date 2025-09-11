SSLR Phase 2 to improve mobility in northern Sarawak with RM7.6b project

LIMBANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project will bring more convenience and improved mobility to residents in northern Sarawak.

He stated that the federal government understands the mobility difficulties and long-standing transportation challenges faced by people in those areas.

Anwar highlighted the complex geographical conditions and limited road access that have historically made travel difficult for local communities.

“I took a helicopter from Miri to Limbang earlier today and had to pass through Brunei,“ he shared during the official launch of SSLR Phase 2 in Nanga Medamit.

“That alone illustrates how difficult it is for the people living here,“ he added.

From the air, he observed the hilly terrain and the sheer scale of the landscape that explains why project costs are significantly higher in the region.

The SSLR Phase 2 project carries an estimated cost of RM7.6 billion and is scheduled for completion in 2029.

This 335-kilometre stretch will connect Mulu, Nanga Medamit in Limbang, Long Luping in Lawas, and Ba’kelalan.

The scope of works includes the construction of roads, bridges, viaducts, street lighting, and drainage systems.

This infrastructure development marks a major step forward in providing modern facilities to previously underserved areas.

SSLR Phase 2 continues from the first phase of the project which stretches from Lawas to Long Luping.

Phase 1 commenced in 2021 and has reached 57.6% completion as of now.

The overall SSLR project is seen as a game-changer for interconnectivity in the Borneo states.

It will reduce reliance on routes that pass through Brunei while enhancing socio-economic opportunities in rural Sarawak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof attended the launch alongside Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was also present at the official ceremony. – Bernama