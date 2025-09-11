PMB declares RM11m distributions across two Shariah funds

KUALA LUMPUR: PMB Shariah Premier Fund and PMB Shariah Equity Fund have declared annual distributions of 2 sen per unit for the financial year ended Aug 31, 2025 and Aug 30, 2025.

In making the annnouncement yesterday, PMB Investment Bhd said that PMB Shariah Premier Fund achieved an impressive 5.26% yield with a total gross distribution of RM4.85 million.

The fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) will adjust from RM0.40 to RM0.38 following the distribution, with the ex-date on Aug 29, 2025 and the reinvestment date on Sept 2, 2025.

The PMB Shariah Equity Fund delivered a 3.37% yield with a total gross distribution of RM6.41 million. The fund’s NAV will move from RM0.64 to RM0.62 post-distribution, sharing the same ex-date of Aug 29, 2025 and reinvestment date of Sept 2, 2025.

PMB Investment CEO Hang Tuah Amin Tajudin stated, “These distributions reflect our disciplined investment approach and strong fund performance. The PMB Shariah Premier Fund has delivered a three-year cumulative return of 37.57%, or 12.52% average annually as of Aug 31, 2025, with today’s 5.26% yield. Our PMB Shariah Equity Fund achieved 62.29% cumulative returns (20.76% average annually) with a 3.37% yield. We remain optimistic about Shariah-compliant investment opportunities and our research capabilities to deliver sustained value for our unitholders.”

Launched in 1972, PMB Shariah Premier Fund is PMB Investment’s 12th fund and aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term by investing in any of the 50 largest Shariah-compliant stocks by market capitalisation (at the time of purchase) listed on the Bursa Malaysia.

Meanwhile, PMB Shariah Equity Fund was launched in 1995, specifically for TNB employees, before being opened to the public in 2022. Under normal circumstances, both funds allocate between 70% and 99.5% respectively, of their NAV to Shariah-compliant equities and equity-related securities. The remaining portion is invested in Islamic money market instruments, Islamic deposit placements, sukuk, and other Shariah-compliant permitted investments.

“These distributions show that investors don’t have to choose between their values and returns. Our Shariah funds prove you can stay true to Islamic principles while building real wealth. The total RM11.26 million in distributions reflects fit portfolio management and careful selection of Shariah-compliant investments throughout the financial year. Both funds maintained strict adherence to Islamic investment principles while delivering competitive returns to unitholders,” said PMB Investment chairman Datuk Mohd Idzwan Izuddin Ab Rahman.