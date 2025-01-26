KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on Muslims to unite in prayer for the well-being of the ummah and the progress of the nation, in conjunction with Israk Mikraj 1446H.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post, said that Israk Mikraj conveys a profound message about the strength of faith, obedience to Allah SWT’s commands, and the wisdom of prayer as a fundamental pillar of Islam.

“It serves as a reminder for us to deepen our relationship with Allah and make prayer the cornerstone of our daily lives. May we all draw lessons from this significant event, and remain steadfast in strengthening our faith and devotion to the Almighty.

Ahmad Zahid also extended his greetings to all Muslims in Malaysia on the occasion of Israk Mikraj 1446H, which will be observed tomorrow.

Israk and Mikraj are miraculous events, bestowed by Allah SWT upon Prophet Muhammad SAW on the night of the 27th of Rejab. It was the night that Allah had decreed upon the Prophet Muhammad the obligatory five prayers daily for Muslims.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, expressed hope that the Israk and Mikraj events would inspire Muslims to be more humble and steadfast in fulfilling their responsibilities as true followers of Islam, based on the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

He urged Muslims to reflect together, seeking Allah’s pleasure, and strive to become followers of Prophet Muhammad SAW who can make meaningful contributions to the development of the ummah and the country.

“Prophet Muhammad SAW is the ultimate role model we should aspire to emulate throughout history. Let his sacrifices and efforts serve as a benchmark for our own endeavours to improve ourselves and become more pious and moderate,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Together, let us embrace the lessons from the Israk and Mikraj events, guiding us to become better human beings in both this world and the hereafter,” said Fadillah, who also extended his Israk and Mikraj 1446H greetings to all Muslims in the country.