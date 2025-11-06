KUCHING: A Form Two male student who pressed a hot iron on eight sleeping dormitory mates for fun has been ordered to be placed at the Henry Gurney School until he turns 17.

The order was meted out after the 14-year-old teenager from Matang near here pleaded guilty to eight charges read out to him at three Magistrates’ Courts here – before Magistrates Ling Hui Chuan, Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan and Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The juvenile was also ordered to undergo supervision under the Social Welfare Department for one year, while his parents are allowed to visit him once every two months.

The student admitted to committing the offence against eight dorm mates aged between 13 and 15 at a school hostel in Matang between 12.30 am and 2am on May 2.

Following the incident, all victims sustained bodily injuries such as burns on their arms, calves, ankles and necks.

According to the facts of the case, the juvenile committed a criminal offence by intentionally causing injury using a hot iron by pressing it against the bodies of the victims, who were asleep at the time.

The incident was also witnessed by other dormitory residents, and the teenager committed the act merely for amusement, with the intention of bullying them.

The prosecution was conducted by Prosecuting Officers Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin and ASP Arman Ibrahim, while the boy was represented by counsel Russel Lim and Brandon Ling.