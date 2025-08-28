J-KOM enhances government policy delivery through strategic communications

IPOH: The Department of Community Communications continues to enhance its support for state-level government agencies through structured and integrated strategic programmes.

Director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop highlighted programmes like Bakti Muda Jiwa Merdeka at the Health Ministry Training Institute as satellite initiatives under the MADANI Rakyat Programme.

“This programme is more than just an official event; it symbolises the spirit and responsibility of ILKKM trainees as future employees in the public health sector,” he told reporters after the event at Sultan Azlan Shah ILKKM.

J-KOM has deployed officers across several zones to streamline the delivery of information on government policies to the people.

“Perak is in the central zone, which also includes Selangor,” Ismail explained.

He noted the appointment of a zone director to act as coordinator for improved state-level implementation.

“This is an important matter I want to highlight...having a state operations director ensures better coordination,” he said.

Ismail acknowledged that public understanding of government policies had improved but identified areas requiring further attention.

The department remains committed to addressing communication gaps through its enhanced zonal approach. – Bernama