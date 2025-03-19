J-KOM to help young voters make informed decisions - DG

MUAR: The Community Communications Department (J-KOM) will play its role in educating young voters, particularly those casting their ballots for the first time in the upcoming elections, to make well-informed decisions and avoid electing unsuitable leaders, which could affect the country’s political landscape.

Its director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop said as the department overseeing the country’s political landscape, J-KOM will continue its role in educating voters on the history and formation of the constitution.

He said this approach would help young voters make informed decisions, and avoid being influenced by agendas which could be harmful to them and the country in the future.

“J-KOM will travel nationwide, conducting various activities and programmes, to highlight the importance of the country’s history and constitution. We also offer engagement training, forums, courses, and seminars, to ensure a deeper understanding reaches the community.

“We also offer training modules on the national system, covering topics such as the meaning of Constitutional Monarchy, the role of the Malaysian Constitution, the ideology behind Rukun Negara, and the significance of the Malaysia MADANI framework,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the Southern Zone’s Ihya Ramadan programme, at Masjid Sulaimaniah, Parit Pinang Seribu, here, last night.

He also hopes that all parties, especially parents, will work alongside J-KOM in educating young voters about the Constitution.

“In the last general election, our country experienced political uncertainty. While young voters have the right to support any party, they must understand the reasoning and balance behind their choices.

“Don’t be overly influenced by social media or driven by sentiment... This is about the country’s future, not just choosing a head prefect at school,” he said.

He also cautioned that choosing national leaders requires careful consideration and responsibility, rather than being driven by emotions or unverified information on social media.

“Now is the time to equip young voters with knowledge and an understanding of the country’s history. In a democracy, everyone has the right to choose their leader, but the one elected should bring benefits to the people,” he said.