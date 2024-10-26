JAIM hunts Tabib Adam over deviant medical practices

MELAKA: The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) is on the hunt for ‘Tabib Adam’, whose real name is Adam Isa, to assist in the investigation regarding medical practices and activities that deviate from Islamic teachings.

Melaka Islamic Religious Council deputy chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said that efforts to track down the founder of the Tabib Adam Therapy Centre in Kampung Lekok, Masjid Tanah, previously known as the Pusat Perubatan Islam Jarak Jauh Sunan Kalijaga Tabib Adam M Isa, are being conducted in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Rahmad, who is also the State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Committee chairman said that the individual in question had previously returned to Singapore and re-entered the country but has yet to be located as of yesterday.

“JAIM enforcement officers, in cooperation with several authorities, conducted inspections and searches at the treatment centre and medicine sales locations, as well as at the suspect’s residence, during operations between 11.30 am and 3 pm yesterday. However, the premises were closed, and efforts to locate Tabib Adam and his wife were unsuccessful.

“Attempts by the religious enforcement officers to contact the couple via telephone were also unsuccessful as the calls went unanswered,“ he stated in a statement yesterday.

Rahmad urged Adam to cooperate and present himself to JAIM to assist in the investigation concerning the case, while the public is requested to provide any information regarding the individual by contacting 017-2661280.

Commenting further, he noted that during the raid and inspection at the treatment centre, two of Adam’s children and two female workers were present at the premises, and various items related to the case were seized, including a signboard at the entrance gate, receipt books, medicines, and brochures related to health products.

Rahmad said that the two female workers, aged 38 and 44, were detained, while Adam’s son and daughter were also instructed to report to JAIM to assist in further investigations.

“The operation was conducted after JAIM received public complaints alleging that the medical centre was still operating despite a fatwa prohibiting it that had been gazetted by the Melaka state government,“ he said.

Previously, the media reported that the Melaka State Fatwa Committee had decided that the medical practices and activities of Pusat Perubatan Islam Jarak Jauh Sunan Kalijaga or any therapy centre linked to Adam Isa and his followers were found to deviate from true Islamic teachings due to elements that contradicted the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

These medical practices and activities also conflict with the Guidelines for Medical and Healing Practices According to Islam issued by MAIM.