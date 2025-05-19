JAIS awaiting full report for alleged water pollution at cemetery

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) is still awaiting a full report regarding the alleged water pollution that causes a foul smell at the Paya Jaras Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Buloh.

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the department has temporarily suspended earthworks on the four-hectare site to facilitate further action and appropriate remedial measures.

“I’ve been informed that the full report is expected to be completed within a month, and JAIS will review all technical issues and identify the root cause,” he told reporters after the launch and handover ceremony of vouchers for the ‘ibadah korban’ (sacrificial rites) at Dewan Raja Musa here today.

Mohd Shahzihan acknowledged the presence of unpleasant odours, as reported by residents near the site undergoing upgrades, but said the situation remains under control and does not pose any critical consequences.

“Some subsurface effects are causing minor disturbances, but so far, there have been no reports of residents being hospitalised due to the foul smell,” he said.

On May 16, JAIS received several complaints regarding an unpleasant odour allegedly from water pollution and other issues affecting the comfort of residents living near the Paya Jaras Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Buloh.

Earlier, JAIS announced that the Selangor government had allocated around RM6 million to provide 700 cows and 1,000 goats for this year’s sacrificial rites, which will be distributed to eligible recipients across the state, including mosques and local communities.