JAIS to call new witnesses in eHati probe tomorrow - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will call two new witnesses tomorrow as part of its investigation into the eHati marriage programme, which has been linked to alleged immoral activities and questionable religious practices.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, confirmed the investigation is being conducted under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

“The investigation has begun, and we hope the witnesses will cooperate tomorrow,” he said after officiating the pre-launch of the 65th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Mohd Na’im revealed that two women initially lodged a complaint with JAIS but later appeared hesitant to provide further details. “I urge them to clarify their statements so the truth can be uncovered,” he said.

He stressed the importance of witness cooperation to ensure a fair and professional investigation. JAIS is also working with the police to examine potential civil law violations.

The eHati programme, reportedly organised by a married couple, has sparked public concern after social media posts alleged participants engaged in nude dancing and consumed unknown substances leading to emotional changes. Claims also included rituals resembling practices from other religions.

Mohd Na’im urged anyone with information to assist authorities for a transparent resolution. - Bernama