JAKIM to partner with Muslim World League on Quran recitation standards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department stands ready to collaborate with the Muslim World League on establishing standardised Quran recitation guidelines and recognition systems for certified reciters.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised that this partnership through the International Forum For The Authentication Of Quranic Ijazah represents a crucial platform for unifying recognition processes worldwide.

He stated that such cooperation would ensure the continuous production of qualified Quran reciters while elevating their authority within the Islamic world.

“We want to work with the Muslim World League not only in recognising Quran recitations but also in ensuring that the chain of transmission of Quranic knowledge can be traced to the Prophet Muhammad,” he told reporters after attending the forum.

Mohd Na’im highlighted that each country currently employs different methods, making this forum essential for discussing standardisation and verification processes.

The forum organised by the Muslim World League aims to authenticate Quranic degrees based on traditional chains of transmission while honouring ASEAN reciters for their excellence.

Mohd Na’im stressed that recognised degrees provide solid proof of faithfully transmitted Quranic knowledge from teacher to student across generations.

He warned that without a robust recognition system, the Islamic world risks losing the continuity of authentic transmission, thereby undermining recitation authenticity.

The minister emphasised that in today’s digital era, Muslims cannot allow Quranic recitation to be falsified or distorted through uncontrolled information spread.

“Strengthening the certification of Quranic degrees represents the essence of spiritual excellence united with societal progress,” he added during his speech.

More than 30 reciters from various countries received confirmation of their Quranic degrees during the forum.

Ten eminent personalities from ASEAN countries were honoured with the “Anugerah Tokoh Qari” award for their contributions to Quranic recitation. – Bernama