KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been urged to take appropriate action against Facebook account owner “Lyan Liu” for allegedly posting seditious statements on social media.

Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) Director-General Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the department viewed the matter as serious and had lodged a report with MCMC.

“JAKIM has submitted a complaint to MCMC so that appropriate action can be taken per existing laws, as the content (post) contains elements of extremism, religious hatred and racism.

“The statement uploaded by the individual includes extreme insults towards religion and race, which clearly go against the principles of racial and religious harmony that have long been upheld in the country he said in a statement.

He said the freedom of expression should not be abused to cause tension between races and religions because such actions not only trigger the sensitivities of Muslims, but also have the potential to disrupt public order and threaten national unity.

Sirajuddin called on the public not to be influenced or react emotionally to any form of provocation, but leave the matter to the authorities.