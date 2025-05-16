KUALA LUMPUR: The dedicated bus lane along Jalan Ampang will be extended to cover the evening peak hours starting May 19, operating from 4.30pm to 7pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday).

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), in a statement today, said the extension is being carried out in collaboration with the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR). It will cover a 0.62-kilometre stretch from the Jalan Memanda 1 junction to Jalan Memanda 9, and from the Jalan Cengal junction to the Jalan Wawasan Ampang traffic light junction.

“The move will benefit passengers on route 300 (Pandan Indah – Lebuh Ampang Hub) and route 303 (Mulia Jaya Terminal – Lebuh Ampang), as well as feeder bus services from Pandan Indah, Bukit Indah, Mulia Jaya and Lembah Jaya,” the statement said.

Since the bus lane was introduced on July 3, 2023, the average daily number of passengers along Jalan Ampang has increased by 12.52 per cent — from 12,819 to 14,424. The lane has also helped reduce travel time by 10 to 15 minutes.

Rapid Bus acting chief executive officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said the improved travel time and smoother journeys are expected to attract even more commuters to use public transport.

He also reminded all road users to follow traffic rules and not misuse the bus lanes, as they are meant to benefit everyone.

A three-month evaluation will be carried out together with JKR, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to monitor travel times, bus speeds, road safety, and traffic conditions in the affected area.

The public is encouraged to plan their journeys using the PULSE app, which can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. Real-time bus locations can also be tracked via Google Maps.

For any enquiries or feedback, the public can contact Rapid KL through its official social media channels.