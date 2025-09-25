Jalan Burma reopens after sinkhole repairs completed in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Jalan Burma has fully reopened after repair work on a sinkhole was completed early this morning.

Penang Island City Council mayor Datuk A. Rajendran confirmed the main route is now safe for public use.

The sinkhole occurred last Sunday when a 300-millimetre pipe belonging to Indah Water Konsortium burst unexpectedly.

This pipe failure caused severe damage to the road surface and resulted in significant traffic disruption.

On Monday, IWK clarified that the sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a sewer pipe due to a connection shift.

The utility company stated this type of incident can happen suddenly under heavy loads and was not due to ageing infrastructure.

IWK also identified that the main cause was a 525 mm diameter pipe located upstream of the actual sinkhole area.

Rajendran announced yesterday that the damaged sewer pipe had been completely replaced.

A new manhole cover was also installed early on Wednesday morning as part of the comprehensive repairs.

The mayor confirmed the road was officially reopened to traffic at 4 am following the successful completion of all works. – Bernama