Sarawak police report 57.67% surge in commercial crimes this year

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded a 57.67% surge in commercial crimes this year with 2,622 cases reported up to August compared to the same period last year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata identified cybercrimes as the primary contributors, including e-commerce fraud, fake investments, non-existent loans, and phone scams.

Total losses from these commercial crimes have reached RM89.9 million.

Major successes for the Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department included dismantling three call centre syndicates in Miri and Sibu, resulting in 18 arrests.

The department also uncovered a fake gold trading syndicate and a QR code fraud operation in Padawan.

A total of 1,091 commercial crime offenders have been arrested to date.

On the narcotics front, Mancha highlighted that drug addiction is increasingly centred on synthetic drugs like crystal meth, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms.

He noted these substances have severe adverse effects on the mental and physical health of users.

There were 7,799 narcotics-related arrests from January 1 to August 31 this year, an increase of 248 or 3.3% compared to the 7,489 arrests in the same period last year.

These arrests covered offences including drug trafficking, possession, and positive drug tests.

A total of 448 drug lords were also detained during this period.

The value of drugs seized rose significantly to RM23.6 million, nearly double the RM12 million recorded last year.

There was a 363.6% increase in the total value of assets seized from drug traffickers, amounting to RM15.8 million compared to RM3.4 million last year.

The Sarawak government recently allocated four 4WD vehicles to the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department to navigate challenging terrain in remote and border zones.

These assets will help the department respond more swiftly and effectively in combating narcotics crime.

This support aligns with the Royal Malaysia Police’s commitment to protecting the community from the threat of drugs.

This monthly assembly was the last for Mancha as Sarawak Police Commissioner before his mandatory retirement on September 29.

He emphasised that although he will be retiring from the service, his heart and soul will always be with the team.

Mancha pledged to continue supporting the Royal Malaysia Police’s mission for the safety and well-being of the people.

During the event, he also presented certificates of excellence to selected officers and personnel. – Bernama