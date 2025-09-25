MCTC: Don’t bow to political pressure, enforce retail display ban on Oct 1

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) has sounded the alarm over possible delays in enforcing the nationwide retail display ban (RDB) on tobacco and vape products, warning that political pressure and lagging compliance among retailers could undermine the move ahead of its October 1 deadline.

The regulation, which took effect in April through educational enforcement, requires all tobacco and vape products to be stored in enclosed cabinets and not displayed openly at retail outlets.

From October 1, full enforcement of Rule 6 of the Control for Public Health (Control of Sale) Regulations 2024 will come into force, with penalties ranging from RM500 to RM30,000 for individuals and up to RM300,000 or imprisonment for organisations that fail to comply.

The council said while many retailers had already installed enclosed displays, there remains a “significant number” among Malaysia’s more than 51,000 retailers who have yet complied.

He added that some are attempting to rally political support by framing the ban as harmful to small businesses.

“What we do not want, or need, is for the government to cave in to the social media pressure from this small group of industry players with selfish motives to further delay full implementation of the regulation; or worse, do away with it altogether,” the council stated.

The group urged the Health Ministry to push ahead with enforcement without exceptions, while allowing temporary measures such as covering displays with cloth or canvas if cabinets have yet to be installed, provided retailers have clear timelines for compliance. It also called for transparent inspections to prevent allegations of favouritism or corruption.

To strengthen enforcement, MCTC said it would mobilise civil society and academic partners to conduct independent compliance monitoring across the country.

Findings will be reported on JomLapor.com, a public reporting portal, and shared through press briefings. The council also appealed to the public to report any retailers openly displaying products after October 1.

“Together, let’s work towards getting our country safe from the harms of nicotine, tobacco and vape,” the statement said.

MCTC, which represents 41 organisations nationwide, reaffirmed its strong support for the government’s move, citing evidence from international health bodies such as the World Health Organisation showing that retail display bans reduce indirect promotion and youth exposure to smoking products.