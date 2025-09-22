Jalan Burma sinkhole repairs to finish in five days with night works

GEORGE TOWN: Repair work on a burst sewer pipe belonging to Indah Water Konsortium that caused a sinkhole on Jalan Burma near the Jalan Transfer intersection is expected to take five days to complete.

Penang Island City Council mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said IWK and MBPP agreed to conduct repairs at night to reduce daytime traffic disruption.

He stated that two lanes will remain open during daylight hours while only one lane will operate at night to facilitate staged repairs.

Rajendran explained that daytime work would permit just one open lane, creating severe congestion from Jalan Penang to Jalan Macalister.

The sinkhole appeared due to a leak in a 300-millimetre sewer pipe owned by IWK according to yesterday’s MBPP announcement.

Inspections revealed a severely damaged 21-inch diameter pipe spanning 13 metres that requires complete replacement.

Detection work alone consumed approximately two days before the replacement decision was finalised.

The project cost remains undetermined as it depends on the specific repair methodology required.

Although the actual road closure covers only 20 metres, resulting traffic congestion could extend up to 200 metres. – Bernama