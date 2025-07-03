Jalan Serkam-Bemban a boost to tourism access to Melaka City

JASIN: The newly opened three-kilometre road connecting Serkam and Bemban will serve as a strategic alternative route for tourists travelling from the south to Melaka, particularly to the main tourist attractions in the city centre via the Jasin Toll, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the new road, which links the Jalan Serkam-Bemban junction to the Jalan Kandang junction, would also help shorten travel time by up to five minutes, particularly for local residents travelling from Ayer Molek to the Jasin Toll.

Ab Rauf said the RM20.2 million two-lane road project, which began on Nov 15, 2022 and was completed on April 25 this year, was funded through an allocation approved by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry under the First Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“This is an infrastructure project that not only links places but also connects the people’s hopes for a brighter future.

“This is not just a road; it is a symbol of inclusive progress that proves the state government has never neglected the needs of the rural population,” he said after officiating the opening of Jalan Serkam-Bemban here today.

Ab Rauf said the new road was also the result of close cooperation and shared determination between the state and federal governments, which would continue to serve as a catalyst for a more sustainable, inclusive and competitive Melaka.

“This project is also in line with the Melakaku Maju Jaya Strategic Plan 2035, as we aim to achieve not just rapid physical development but also balanced economic and social growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the federal government had approved nine new development and road upgrade projects following negotiations and applications submitted by the state government.

He said all of the projects were currently at various stages of implementation, with the upgrading of Jalan Tun Hamzah from the JPJ Intersection to Semabok, involving an allocation of RM300 million, expected to begin in December.

According to him, the construction of a new road from Kuala Linggi to Ayer Molek, Masjid Tanah, at a cost of RM125 million, is expected to begin in March next year, while the RM35.2 million road from the Rim junction to Kampung Ulu Jasin is slated for completion this August.