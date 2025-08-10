Jalur Gemilang flies high as Malaysia gears up for National Day 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit of patriotism is sweeping across Malaysia as homes, offices, and business premises proudly display the Jalur Gemilang in anticipation of National Day 2025.

With just 21 days left until the celebrations, the national flag is already a common sight in various locations, including Kampung Baru and Perumahan Awam Sri Perak in Sentul.

Dataran Merdeka has also transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue, with patriotic decorations setting the tone for the upcoming festivities.

In Melaka, major roads such as Jalan Hang Tuah and Jalan Tun Sri Lanang are lined with the Jalur Gemilang, thanks to efforts by local authorities.

Hotels, private hospitals, and tourist spots have joined the movement, though fewer flags are seen in residential and commercial areas.

In Kuantan, the Jalur Gemilang and the Pahang state flag flutter side by side along main roads and government buildings.

The Kuantan City Council has extended its flag-hoisting program from July 25 to September 16 to encourage public participation.

Retiree Sallehuddin Yaakob Rahman, 62, plans to replace his worn-out flag before August 31 to contribute to the festive atmosphere.

Districts like Kota Setar, Pendang, and Yan are also embracing the patriotic spirit, with flags appearing at homes and businesses.

Tan Chin Eng, 62, from Yan, noted that while some have already raised flags, many others have yet to join in.

Civil servant Nur Syahirah Azlan, 34, has installed three Jalur Gemilang flags at her home, urging others to show their love for the country.

The National Day 2025 celebration, themed “Malaysia MADANI: A Compassionate Nation,“ will take place at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31.

Malaysia Day will follow on September 16 in Penang, marking the continuation of patriotic festivities. - Bernama