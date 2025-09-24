Malaysians can pay for Budi95 petrol with TNG eWallet from Sept 30

PETALING JAYA: Starting September 30, Malaysians can use the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet to pay for subsidised RON95 petrol under the Budi95 programme.

The subsidy allows eligible drivers – Malaysians aged 16 and above with a valid driver’s licence – to purchase up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol per month at RM1.99 per litre.

Traditionally, motorists would need to verify their MyKad at the pump or counter before paying with a card.

But TNG eWallet users can skip this step by completing the app’s electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC) verification, which confirms their identity and eligibility digitally.

The eKYC process is simple: users upload a photo of their MyKad or passport along with a selfie for verification. Detailed steps are available on the TNG eWallet website.

Once verified, users can access the Budi Madani RON95 mini programme within the app.

The rollout will take place in stages — September 27 for Armed Forces and police personnel, September 28 for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients, and September 30 for the general public.