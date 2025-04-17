KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed recording statements from the Chief Editor and Deputy Chief Sub-editor of the Sin Chew Daily newspaper today to assist in investigations into the publication of an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on the newspaper’s front page.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the process took about three hours at the Classified Crime Investigation Unit office at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) headquarters in Bukit Aman.

“The entire process was completed at 3.45 pm,” he said when contacted today.

The Chief Editor was said to have approved the publication of the illustration, while the Deputy Chief Sub-editor was responsible for designing the graphic.

Razarudin said so far police have received 40 reports nationwide regarding the issue. The case is being investigated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

On Tuesday, the Chinese-language daily published an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on its front page in conjunction with coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia, but the flag appeared incomplete.

The incident drew criticism from various parties, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who said the newspaper’s management and editorial department must be more careful and thoroughly vet materials before publication.

Following the backlash, the newspaper issued an apology, stating that the mistake was a technical error and unintentional.