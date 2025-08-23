Home Minister says unintentional flag error should not be overhyped

BANDAR BAHARU: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the recent unintentional inverted Jalur Gemilang incident should not be exaggerated or create public apprehension about displaying the national flag.

He confirmed that police would act according to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and the Minor Offences Act 1955 if a case is reported.

“We will determine whether the act was intentional to mock or undermine patriotism, or whether it was simply an error without ill intent.”

“If investigations confirm it is deliberate, there will be legal action.”

“But if it’s found to be a genuine mistake, there’s no need to blow it out of proportion,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry’s Sua Mesra programme today.

Saifuddin emphasised that displaying the Jalur Gemilang, especially during the national month, is a key expression of patriotism and should be embraced by all Malaysians.

In a separate development, Saifuddin reaffirmed that police are prepared to reopen the investigation into the death of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, who was allegedly murdered, at a religious school in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, in December 2013.

“We are prepared to review the case and resubmit it to the Attorney General’s Chambers.”

“The police will determine any further action,” he said.

“As with the case of Zara Qairina Mahathir, our guiding principle is to seek the truth and uphold justice aligned with the law,” he added. – Bernama