CHUKAI: CHUKAI: The Kemaman Magistrate’s Court here today to set Jan 13 for the sentencing of a toy shop dealer charged with two counts of possessing 148 fake firearms.

Wan Muhammad Faezyl Wan Mansor, 31, pleaded guilty to both charges before Magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin today.

On both charges, Wan Muhammad Faezyl was charged with possession of nine fake firearms at his business premises in Bandar Baru Kijal and another 139 fake firearms at his residence in Kerteh.

The offences were committed at 2.30 pm and 3.45 pm, respectively, last Jan 5.

Both the charges were framed under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 which provides imprisonment for up to one year or fined not more than RM5,000 or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi, while lawyer Nur Farahin Shazlin Mohd Redhuan Shah Edwin represented the accused.