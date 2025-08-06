JAPEN expands Jalur Gemilang campaign to industrial sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Information Department (JAPEN), in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), will extend the ‘1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang’ campaign to the industrial sector. This initiative aims to further enliven the spirit of the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

JAPEN’s Communications and Community Development Service Division director Muhammad Najmi Mustapha said the collaboration will initially focus on selected petrol stations and supermarkets in the Klang Valley, with implementation set to begin in the near future.

“We (JAPEN) will expand this campaign not only within government agencies but also to the industrial sector, in cooperation with the KPDN,” he said.

“Together with KPDN, we will identify strategic locations such as petrol stations and selected supermarkets for the installation of the Jalur Gemilang,” he told reporters after presenting JAPEN’s Jalur Gemilang Kit to the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Muhammad Najmi said the ‘1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang’ campaign aims to foster a sense of patriotism among the public, while ensuring that the patriotic spirit remains strong, symbolising the pride and unity of an independent nation.

He said the campaign commenced following the launch of the 2025 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Muar, Johor on July 27, and will run until Sept 16.

“We are not only carrying out this campaign in Putrajaya, but nationwide through state-level JAPEN offices, with the involvement of 1,878 MADANI Communities across the country, including Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, adding that between 200 and 300 Jalur Gemilang flags will be distributed at each location.

Meanwhile, Presint 11 Police Station chief Sub-Inspector Amir Jaafar described the collaborative campaign between JAPEN and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as a meaningful initiative that not only fosters patriotism but also strengthens the relationship between PDRM and other government agencies.

He noted that today’s programme was highlighted by a symbolic convoy involving PDRM and JAPEN personnel, covering a distance of 6.8 kilometres from the Putrajaya IPD to the Presint 11 Police Station - representing the country’s 68 years of independence.

Amir added that the spirit of patriotism is clearly evident within the police quarters, as all 48 staff housing units at the Presint 11 Police Station have been proudly displaying the Jalur Gemilang since last month in support of the National Month campaign. - Bernama