KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) has been urged to coordinate actions across all mosques and suraus under its supervision to strengthen security measures following an attempted assault on a young girl who was performing Subuh prayer at a mosque recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this measure must be implemented promptly to ensure the safety of congregants and local communities.

“I hope the chairmen of the Kariah Committees, together with their respective committees and management teams, will take the initiative to enhance the security level of their respective mosques and suraus,” he said.

He made these remarks in his speech while officiating the Conference on the Management and Distribution of Ihya Ramadan Aid for Mosques and Prayer Halls, and the presentation of amil fitrah (tithe collectors) certificates for the Federal Territory for 2025, today.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im said mosques must serve as centres for strengthening Islamic faith, educating communities through the practice of syariat (religious principles), and fostering unity among Muslims.

“I take this opportunity to stress the importance of optimising all available resources at mosques and suraus, including financial resources from mosque funds and skilled manpower from committee members who come from various professional and academic backgrounds.

“By maximising these resources, I believe we can restore mosques to their rightful role as a vital institution in the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said JAWI has developed a guideline on mosque and surau loudspeakers as a reference for committee members to help maintain harmony within their respective communities.

“This guideline will be distributed through a circular that will be coordinated by JAWI’s mosque management division,” he added.