JOHOR BAHRU: An elderly woman’s wish to spread joy by donating some traditional desserts for Chinese New Year ended in tragedy when she, her son, and granddaughter died in a house fire in Kampung Dato Bentara, Jalan Limau Manis, Ulu Tiram, here early this morning.

The victims have been identified as Ng Geok Choo, 63, her son Lee Chiw Yong, 30, and her granddaughter Chen Si Jing, 11.

Ng’s friend, Goh Leng Ber, 60, shared that the woman had prepared the desserts as an offering to a nearby temple.

“She wasn’t wealthy, coming from a low-income background, but she always had a generous heart and loved giving to charity.

“Whenever she had some extra money, she would make desserts and cookies to give to the less fortunate,” he said when met by reporters at the fire scene here today.

Goh said that Ng, who had been receiving assistance from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), was scheduled to receive a food basket in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, which was set to be distributed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ng’s daughter, Lee Chiew Siang, 31, when met at the Forensic Medical Department of Sultan Ismail Hospital, said she accepted the tragic loss of her mother, younger brother, and daughter overnight.

Despite the loss, she was grateful that her son, Chen Yu Rong, 12, survived the incident.

Lee, who works at an eatery, said she found out about the incident after receiving a call from the hospital at 4 am.

“It was shocking and devastating, especially with Chinese New Year just around the corner. I never imagined something like this could happen to my family,” she said.

Lee added that her two children lived with her mother in the rented house while she and her husband were at work.

According to Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station operation commander Senior Fire Officer II Rafie Ahmad Sareng, in the 2.40 am blaze, the three victims who died suffered serious burns on their bodies, while the boy, who survived, suffered burns on his face and hands and was given early medical treatment at the scene.