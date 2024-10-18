JBPM conducts Medevac for Orang Asli in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: The Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Air Unit conducted a medical evacuation flight (Medevac) by sending an Orang Asli man from Pos Simpor here for further treatment to the Gua Musang Hospital yesterday.

JBPM assistant superintendent Amir Fitri Salim said the patient, Ayed Along, 51, was flown to the hospital in an Agusta A109E, which left its base in Subang, Selangor, at 12.50 pm yesterday.

He said the patient had been unable to walk for over a week due to wounds and swelling in his legs.

“The crew arrived at the Gua Musang District Council Multipurpose Complex field at 2.35 pm and the patient was handed over to health workers for further action,“ he said in a statement today.