JBPM enhances fire safety education via community programmes

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is reinforcing fire safety education by prioritising prevention through active community involvement.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad (pic) stated that awareness initiatives target all age groups, starting from children as young as five.

“We introduce fire safety basics through Kelab Bomba Cilik for kids aged five to six, including water hazard awareness,” he told Bernama.

Secondary students participate in the Kadet Bomba programme, while tertiary institutions host Fire Brigades and Kor Siswa Bomba units.

“Early involvement fosters a sense of belonging to the firefighting community, improving engagement,” Nor Hisham added.

JBPM expanded outreach last year with the Bomba Junior programme, now active in 273 primary schools.

Training includes marching drills and swimming lessons to equip children with essential safety skills.

“Our goal is to teach prevention, emergency readiness, and shared safety responsibility,” he explained.

Community initiatives like fire drills, exhibitions, and the ‘One Home, One Fire Extinguisher’ campaign further reinforce awareness.

Over 12,000 programmes are conducted annually to educate the public.

Nor Hisham clarified that fire station events are free unless hall facilities are used.

“The engine bay is popular for its immersive firefighting atmosphere, even for birthdays,” he noted.

Under the Community Fire Learning Centre (CFLC), briefings are provided during station visits.

“CFLC bridges the gap between firefighters and communities while showcasing public service excellence,” he said.

These efforts also inspire children to consider firefighting careers and create lasting memories. - Bernama