JBPM strengthens global chemical threat response with international partners

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has pledged to deepen cooperation with global partners to improve readiness against chemical threats.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad emphasised the department’s dual focus on strengthening national response capabilities and fostering international alliances.

Key partners include the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the US Department of Defence, and the EU’s CBRN Centres of Excellence.

“These collaborations have already trained over 10,000 local and international personnel,” Nor Hisham said during the closing of the Asian Region 2025 chemical emergency response course.

He reaffirmed JBPM’s dedication to the Chemical Weapons Convention, particularly Article X on Assistance and Protection.

As Malaysia’s lead agency for hazardous material incidents, JBPM has trained hundreds of domestic responders from agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police and defence research institutes.

“Our work strengthens compliance, preparedness, and a whole-of-government approach to chemical threats,” Nor Hisham added.

The department’s efforts also support safer trade and investment in chemical-related industries.

Miguel Albaladejo Pomares of the OPCW praised JBPM’s seamless execution of the training programme.

“The team made complex tasks look effortless, adapting with professionalism and positivity,” he noted.

The week-long course involved 23 participants from 16 countries, including Bangladesh, India, and Thailand, alongside observers from Switzerland and South Africa.

National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention chairman Datuk Bala Chandran Tharman and JBPM deputy director-general Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman also attended the event. - Bernama