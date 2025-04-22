JBPM to receive 16 new K9 dogs from UK

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) K9 Dog Detection Unit will receive 16 new canines from the United Kingdom (UK) this year, costing RM2.4 million, said JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

He said that this addition will complement the existing 20 live assets across the country, further strengthening the team’s K9 operations.

“Half of the current dogs are over 12 years old, compared to the recommended age range of eight to 10 years. The initial selection process for 20 dogs has already been completed in the UK. So in June, we will send three of our officers to work alongside trainers there.

“They will train them first, then from the 20, they will reduce it to the number we want, which is 16. If any of the selected puppies are not suitable at that time, they will look for others, so the process will take place in three months,“ he told reporters after attending the JBPM Negeri Sembilan Aidilfitri celebration at the JBPM headquarters last night.

The event was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun last night.

He said that the sniffer dogs in question include breeds such as the English Springer Spaniel and Labrador Retriever, which are more suited to Malaysia’s tropical climate and have more effective specialised functions.

Nor Hisham stated that there are four specialised disciplines for K9 dogs: Wilderness Search and Rescue (SAR), Fire Forensics, Water Cadaver Detection and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).

“If there are no obstacles, some of the 16 dogs we purchase will be trained in Malaysia and we will conduct internal training with Genting World Berhad for other classes,“ he said.

He also said that the 30 new fire engine units, worth RM45 million, will be received in the next six months to replace old engines through a disposal and replacement process managed by the appointed company.

He expressed hope that the new asset replacements will enhance the team’s excellence as well as ensure they remain at peak performance at all times.