MERSING: The Jelajah Bandar Bersih Johor 2030 serves as a vital educational platform to promote environmental awareness and waste management among the people of the southern state.

State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said the programme aims to deliver an essential message to the people of Johor. It encourages everyone to work together to preserve environmental sustainability and promote a clean environment throughout the state.

“Safety, cleanliness, and environmental protection, part of the Fifth Core of the Johor Progressive Agenda 2030, is a primary focus of the state government and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Under the cleanliness sector, the Johor Clean Programme was launched to ensure that cleanliness in the State of Johor is maintained at an optimum level and high standard,“ he said at the launch of the Jelajah Bandar Bersih Johor 2030 programme here today.

Also present was the chief executive officer of the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), Khalid Mohamed.

Samsolbari said the Jelajah Bandar Bersih Johor 2030 initiative aims to promote a culture of cleanliness, encourage public engagement and responsibility, and enhance solid waste management and public cleaning services. It is a key guideline for implementing the Johor Clean City Strategy for 2025–2030.

He added that the strategy aims to support and enhance the Johor Clean Agenda, which seeks to transform the state sustainably developed.

The Jelajah Bandar Bersih Johor 2030 programme is a strategic initiative by the state government, in collaboration with SWCorp and local authorities, to promote a culture of cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Mersing is the second destination of the programme after Johor Bahru and the programme is also scheduled in Kota Tinggi (May 24), Segamat (June 5), Iskandar Puteri (June 21), Simpang Renggam (July 26), Batu Pahat (Aug 23) and Muar (Oct 25).

Next year, it will be held at Pontian (Feb 7, 2026), Labis (April 25), Tangkak (May 16), Pasir Gudang (June 27), Kluang (July 25), Yong Peng (Aug 22) and Kulai (Oct 24, 2026).