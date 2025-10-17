Jelajah Halal Malaysia boosts Melaka’s halal industry growth

MELAKA: The Jelajah Halal Malaysia programme currently taking place at the Melaka International Trade Centre has successfully boosted the growth of the state’s halal industry.

This event strengthens Melaka’s position as an International Halal Hub according to the Halal Development Corporation Berhad.

The programme running from October 16 until 19 brought together more than 500 entrepreneurs, halal industry players and local and international investors.

HDC stated that the event serves as a key platform for knowledge sharing, halal certification innovation, marketing, and the development of globally competitive products.

The event opened by HDC Acting Chairman Datuk Azhari Shaari was also attended by HDC Chief Executive Officer Hairol Ariffein Sahari and representatives of state government agencies.

Melaka received the World Halal Excellence Award in 2024 under the Best Halal State Initiative category organised by HDC.

This recognition acknowledges the state’s continued efforts to develop a comprehensive halal ecosystem encompassing tourism, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fashion, logistics and Islamic finance sectors.

Through initiatives such as the Melaka Halal Hub and strategic collaboration with HDC, the state government continues to strengthen MSMEs’ ability to penetrate regional markets including West Asia, Europe and Africa.

Jelajah Halal Malaysia Melaka features various contents including industry dialogue sessions, business matching, halal product exhibitions, and strategic networking opportunities.

The Women in Halal Industry initiative promoted by HDC has attracted female entrepreneurs to explore new potential in the rapidly growing halal industry.

The Melaka government and Melaka Islamic Religious Council are confident the event’s success will catalyse making Melaka a high-impact halal hub.

This aligns with the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 and Malaysia’s aspirations as a world halal superpower.

Hairol Ariffein said holding Jelajah Halal Malaysia in Melaka opens wider opportunities for local entrepreneurs while strengthening federal-state cooperation.

HDC remains committed to helping each state develop halal industry potential including halal digitalisation, talent development and entrepreneur empowerment.

The Jelajah Halal Malaysia programme represents strategic collaboration between MITI through HDC with selected state governments annually.

Since its introduction in 2022, the programme has involved more than 2,000 SMEs with total sales reaching 25.7 million ringgit. – Bernama