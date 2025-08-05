LAFC agree to terms with Tottenham F Son Heung-Min

SON HEUNG-MIN, who spent 10 seasons with Tottenham Hotspur and stars for the South Korea national team, has a deal in place to join Los Angeles FC, according to multiple reports.

LAFC will pay a transfer fee of around $26 million, GiveMeSport and ESPN reported, which would break the Major League Soccer record of $22 million that Atlanta United paid to acquire Emmanuel Latte Lath last offseason.

Son, 33, announced over the weekend that he planned to leave Tottenham, saying he achieved everything that he could with the North London club and he was interested in a new challenge.

Tottenham faced Newcastle United in a friendly in Seoul, which served as Son’s farewell match. He received a standing ovation and a guard of honor and said he had “a huge respect and am very grateful” to his old club.

Son scored 172 goals and added 94 assists in 451 matches for Tottenham across all competitions, with 127 coming in Premier League play. A team captain, he helped the Spurs win the 2025 Europa League for the first major trophy of his career.

He previously played in Bundesliga for Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.

Son has also scored 51 goals in 134 matches for South Korea, the country’s second-leading goal-scorer of all time. Son played in the past three World Cups.

In LAFC -- who also acquired defender Ryan Porteous from Watford on Monday -- Son is joining a decorated MLS team that’s vying for another playoff berth. Los Angeles (10-6-6, 36 points) is sixth in the Western Conference. - Reuters