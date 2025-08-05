MCMC probes influencers over video mocking homeless

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched an investigation into a viral video showing social media influencers giving leftover food to a homeless person, following public complaints.

MCMC condemned the act of exploiting vulnerable groups for cheap entertainment and warned that such content degrades human dignity and risks normalising inhumane behaviour.

“The dissemination of content that humiliates individuals is unethical and damaging to social harmony,” the commission said in a statement today.

The probe is being conducted under existing laws, with MCMC vowing to take stern action against any offenders.

The commission also reiterated its commitment to preventing misuse of cyberspace, in line with efforts to uphold the rule of law and maintain public harmony.

Members of the public are urged to refrain from sharing provocative or offensive material that could disrupt public order.

Under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588], offenders may face fines up to RM500,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. - Bernama